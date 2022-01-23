AEW's Biggest Issue, Next Jon Moxley Feud, WWE NXT Call-Ups, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

No wrestling product is perfect, but constructive criticism from fans can go a long way if actually applied. That's especially true for both WWE and All Elite Wrestling today as there's room for improvement in both companies albeit in completely different areas.

For every positive development that occurred this past week such as Jon Moxley's return on Dynamite and the advancement of certain storylines on SmackDown and Raw, there were also things that WWE and AEW programming would have been better off without. Cody Rhodes' polarizing promo and WALTER's unnecessary name change fall in that category.

With the Royal Rumble coming up Saturday, it's anyone's guess what WWE will have in store for fans at the event, specifically in the men's and women's Rumble matches. If Forbidden Door entrants (aside from Mickie James) are out of the question, then a familiar face or two from NXT would be welcomed and appreciated.

The returning Moxley will certainly not be among them, but he does have something of his own to look forward to: a feud with Bryan Danielson. Their quick encounter on Friday's Rampage was enough to generate excitement among fans and set the stage for what should be a stellar outing.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle why Moxley vs. Danielson is the marquee match for AEW to book right now, Finn Balor's apparent new role on Raw revealed, the controversy surrounding Mustafa Ali requesting his WWE release and more.