AEW Teases Moxley vs. Danielson, Rollins Gets Rumble Wish, More Friday Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

The Friday night block of WWE and All Elite Wrestling programming continues to be an easier three-hour experience than most weeks of Raw, and this week was no exception.

WWE keeps blurring the lines between Raw and SmackDown by having Superstars from one brand appear on the other, so it looks as if WWE may be heading for another merging of the rosters to end the brand split.

Naomi and Sonya Deville continued their long-running rivalry this week, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens battled The Usos with some stakes on the line for the universal title bout at The Royal Rumble, and AEW teased a potential feud between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson during Friday's show.

Let's look at some of the biggest moments from SmackDown and Rampage.