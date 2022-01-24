Worst Booking Decisions in Recent WWE Royal Rumble History

1 of 5

If you're asked to name the two years Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble, his 2009 victory likely comes to mind easily while his 2017 triumph may make you pause.

With the benefit of hindsight, his win five years ago was one of the biggest mistakes WWE has made.

A month after The Viper's 2017 win, Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. Orton turned on Wyatt, with whom he was teaming at the time, and WWE ignored the idea of a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 33 with Luke Harper just to do Orton vs. Wyatt.

That match is only memorable for the ridiculous CGI maggots projected onto the mat. It didn't even help add fuel to the fire of their later feud.

But imagine if a different game plan had transpired instead.

What if Chris Jericho had won the men's Rumble match in 2017 and gone on to split with his best friend, Kevin Owens, and beat him for the Universal Championship at The Show of Shows.

Instead, KO dropped the belt to Goldberg, who then lost to Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate would hold it an entire year, setting up a rematch with Roman Reigns that fans rejected. WWE dragged it out for two more matches into SummerSlam, before The Big Dog relinquished the title and it wound up back on Lesnar at Crown Jewel, making the whole process pointless.

Jericho and Owens had a lackluster United States Championship match that Vince McMahon hated and it really wore on all parties.

Had Jericho won the Battle Royal in 2017, his relationship with WWE would have been better and he likely wouldn't have left to go to All Elite Wrestling. There may not even have been an AEW without him.

Knowing the belt could have just gone to Lesnar after WrestleMania and WWE could have had its cake and eaten it, it's amazing to think how different everything would be if Jericho had won instead of Orton.