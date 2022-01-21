Storied College Football Programs That Will Struggle in 2022

1 of 7

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Why it might not be a successful season: The Gators once again have a new head coach, as Billy Napier will mark the fourth new hire Florida has made since Urban Meyer left in 2010. While the expectations surrounding a new head coach in their first season are typically pretty low, Florida fans may want to lower them even further for a number of reasons.

For starters, Florida saw a mass exodus of players transfer from the program with the head coaching change. Other star players, like cornerback Kaiir Elam, running backs Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis and defensive end Zachary Carter declared for the NFL draft.

While players leaving when a new head coach takes over happens frequently, especially now that they don't have to sit out a year before playing for their new schools, take a look who transferred out:

Leading receiver Jacob Copeland

TE Kemore Gamble

Leading tackler, LB Mohamoud Diabate

DE Khris Bogle

OT Gerald Mincey

Florida QB Emory Jones, who started in 11 games for the Gators last season, was reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal but appears to still be with the team.

Not only will Napier have to deal with replacing some serious talent, but Florida's schedule for 2022 looks pretty daunting. For starters, the Gators open the season by playing Utah at home—the Utes went 10-4, won the Pac-12 championship and played in the Rose Bowl.

The following week, Florida plays Kentucky, who has beaten Florida twice in the last four years. Per usual, the Gators will face Tennessee, Missouri, LSU and Georgia in the SEC—Florida beat just one of those teams a year ago in the Vols. Florida then goes on the road to play Texas A&M on Nov. 5—Jimbo Fisher is 21-4 at home with the Aggies. The season is finished out with games against South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Florida State. Florida could be looking at another six-win season in 2022, and that might be a bit generous given this schedule.

Why it could be a successful season: The biggest problem Florida had last season (and virtually each year since Tim Tebow left Gainesville, to be honest) was consistency at the quarterback position. Both Jones and Anthony Richardson played last season, although Jones was the clear starter. Jones struggled to find consistent success throughout the season, and Richardson showed his youth at times when he played. Some fresh eyes on the QB competition might be just what Florida's offense needs. If Napier can figure out how to utilize both QBs, or get one of them to thrive, that could turn things around for the Gators.

Although Florida has lost a lot, the Gators have added players from the transfer portal. Along the offensive line, the Gators have landed Louisiana transfers O'Cyrus Torrence and Kamryn Waites, both of whom are former 4-stars, per 247Sports. Florida also landed Ohio State QB transfer Jack Miller, as well as former Ragin' Cajuns running back Montrell Johnson, who had 838 yards and 12 touchdowns, the third-most in the Sun Belt for running backs, in 2021.



In conclusion: First-year head coaches typically have mulligan seasons in year one. Even if the Gators show a slight improvement from the 6-7 season they had a year ago, Florida fans will likely be happy.