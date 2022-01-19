AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 19

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 19January 20, 2022
CM Punk's quest to get his hands on MJF inside an AEW ring continued Wednesday night on Dynamite as the Straight Edge Savior battled the latest obstacle in his path, the self-proclaimed "Chairman," Shawn Spears.
What did MJF have up his sleeve in an attempt to derail Punk and eliminate him from his journey to the AEW world title?
Find out now with this recap of a show that also featured the returns of Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes, a huge mixed tag team match and The Acclaimed attempting to deal Sting and Darby Allin their first loss.
Match Card
- The return of Jon Moxley
- The return of Cody Rhodes
- CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears
- Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue
- Mixed Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander vs. Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D
- Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed
- The Varsity Blondes vs. The House of Black
Jon Moxley Returns
For the first time since October 27 of last year, Jon Moxley returned to AEW Dynamite, drawing an enormous ovation from fans in Washington, DC.
The former world champion discussed scars, physical but mostly internal. “They are the scars that make us,” he said, referencing his absence and the dark cloud hovering overhead. As he grew more fired up, he exclaimed, “I’m going to grab pro wrestling by the balls…because now more than ever, I’m free!”
Emotion pouring from him, he ended his promo by warning the rest of the wrestling world: “the only thing I drink now is blood!”
Grade
A
Analysis
Moxley looked happy and healthy but brought that same razor-edge honesty that has long defined him. He was authentic, fired up and had the crowd sitting silently, listening to every world before they replicated his own energy in time for the finale of the promo.
This was the perfect return for one of the marquee stars of AEW and creates genuine intrigue as to exactly what direction the character will head next, especially since he was very clearly headed for a heel turn last fall.
Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander vs. Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker
The rivalry between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole intensified a week ago with the introduction of Kris Statlander and AEW women’s champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Wednesday, Baker and Cole joined forces against Cassidy and Statlander in a mixed tag match.
Early back and forth gave way to Freshly Squeezed delivering a big tornado DDT to Cole. After some good, old-fashioned friendship from the babyfaces, Statlander delivered a pendulum moonsault to Baker while Cassidy jumped from the apron and wiped Cole out. Stopping to hug it out, the aggressors fell prey to stereo superkicks from the heels, who gained control heading into the break.
Cole controlled the pace during the break but a hot tag to Statlander sparked the comeback for her team. Baker halted her momentum with a fisherman’s neckbreaker. The men tagged back in and traded hard right hands.
The action broke down late in the match, with Baker delivering the stomp to Cassidy. Statlander delivered Area 451 to the happy heel couple and Cassidy followed up with Beach Break to Cole for two. He set up for the Orange Punch but Cole rolled to the outside. Cassidy tried for a dive but ran right into the superkick. Cole set up for the Panama Sunrise on the ramp but Statlander pushed her partner out of the way.
Baker rocked Statlander with a superkick, then added a Canadian Destroyer. Back inside, Cole delivered Panama Sunrise to Freshly Squeezed but Cassidy kicked out at two. The women’s champion joined her boyfriend at ringside, where they set up a table. Cassidy inadvertently sent Baker through said table, igniting rage in Cole, who delivered a low blow and put his opponent away with the Boom before checking on the good doctor.
Result
Cole and Baker defeated Cassidy and Statlander
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a hell of a match to kick things off.
Statlander is an elite talent and proves it every time she is in the ring. Her chemistry with Baker is strong, too, as we have witnessed in previous matches. Their work here was great and never once did they look out of place sharing the stage with two legitimate stars in Cassidy and Cole.
Everything about this was great and even though the crowd reactions were few and far between early, the action built and built before crescendoing and the crowd’s investment built right along with it.
The outcome was the right one but Cassidy’s involvement in Baker bumping through the table will almost certainly ensure we get one more match between Cole and Freshly Squeezed. Given what we saw here, that would hardly be a bad thing.
CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears
CM Punk faced the latest obstacle between him and MJF, the scarf-wearing heel's "accountbilibuddy," Shawn Spears.
Rather than an epic encounter between two stars who first crossed paths in Ohio Valley Wrestling, it was a definitive victory for Punk, who downed The Chairman in mere seconds in an embarrassing moment for both the competitor and his friend, MJF, who joined the commentary team for the match.
After the bell, MJF attempted a sneak attack of Punk, only to be caught in the act. He escaped unscathed, but not without understanding his days of ducking his rival are drawing to a close.
Result
Punk defeated Spears
Grade
C+
Analysis
Ironically enough, a week after Spears claimed to be the guy you don't see coming, it was Punk who dropped him early with the Go To Sleep for the emphatic and definitive win from out of nowhere.
The segment was fine, advancing the tale of Punk vs. MJF, but it wasn't anything we haven't seen yet. It is clear the feud is being pushed to either Chicago or the Revolution pay-per-view.
With the former coming up sooner, it would probably be best to blow the feud off in Punk's hometown because the alternative might be too far away to continue booking fresh and interesting television now that the babyface has pushed through the obstacles.