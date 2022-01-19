AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 19

3 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The rivalry between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole intensified a week ago with the introduction of Kris Statlander and AEW women’s champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Wednesday, Baker and Cole joined forces against Cassidy and Statlander in a mixed tag match.

Early back and forth gave way to Freshly Squeezed delivering a big tornado DDT to Cole. After some good, old-fashioned friendship from the babyfaces, Statlander delivered a pendulum moonsault to Baker while Cassidy jumped from the apron and wiped Cole out. Stopping to hug it out, the aggressors fell prey to stereo superkicks from the heels, who gained control heading into the break.

Cole controlled the pace during the break but a hot tag to Statlander sparked the comeback for her team. Baker halted her momentum with a fisherman’s neckbreaker. The men tagged back in and traded hard right hands.

The action broke down late in the match, with Baker delivering the stomp to Cassidy. Statlander delivered Area 451 to the happy heel couple and Cassidy followed up with Beach Break to Cole for two. He set up for the Orange Punch but Cole rolled to the outside. Cassidy tried for a dive but ran right into the superkick. Cole set up for the Panama Sunrise on the ramp but Statlander pushed her partner out of the way.

Baker rocked Statlander with a superkick, then added a Canadian Destroyer. Back inside, Cole delivered Panama Sunrise to Freshly Squeezed but Cassidy kicked out at two. The women’s champion joined her boyfriend at ringside, where they set up a table. Cassidy inadvertently sent Baker through said table, igniting rage in Cole, who delivered a low blow and put his opponent away with the Boom before checking on the good doctor.

Result

Cole and Baker defeated Cassidy and Statlander

Grade

A

Analysis

This was a hell of a match to kick things off.

Statlander is an elite talent and proves it every time she is in the ring. Her chemistry with Baker is strong, too, as we have witnessed in previous matches. Their work here was great and never once did they look out of place sharing the stage with two legitimate stars in Cassidy and Cole.

Everything about this was great and even though the crowd reactions were few and far between early, the action built and built before crescendoing and the crowd’s investment built right along with it.

The outcome was the right one but Cassidy’s involvement in Baker bumping through the table will almost certainly ensure we get one more match between Cole and Freshly Squeezed. Given what we saw here, that would hardly be a bad thing.