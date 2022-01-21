B/R NBA Power Rankings: No. 1 Phoenix Suns Chasing Franchise Record

0 of 30

Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Over the last few weeks, we've seen obvious signs of mortality from a number of contenders in both conferences.

Little slides from the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks make the title-contending tier feel wide open. They've also allowed the Phoenix Suns to separate from the pack.

For much of the season, they've been neck-and-neck with the Warriors for the league's best record while their point differential lagged behind those of Golden State and Utah. Even that isn't available for criticism anymore, as they're now in a virtual tie for first.

But while Phoenix has provided some stability at the top of the power rankings in recent weeks, there's plenty of movement in the middle, as you'll see below.