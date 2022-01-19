3 Things 49ers Must Do to Upset the Packers at Lambeau Field

0 of 3

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers need to play to their biggest strength in their divisional-round matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Kyle Shanahan’s team needs its rushing attack to perform at a high level for two reasons.

The first is to create an offensive rhythm early and not put all of the pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo’s shoulders.

The second reason might be more important since a few long drives can limit the number of possessions Aaron Rodgers has.

Rodgers could carve up the San Francisco secondary if he receives plenty of time to operate in the pocket.

San Francisco can limit Rodgers’ pass attempts by running the ball with success and keeping the game in the 20s.

The 49ers must rely on their rushing attack to threaten Green Bay, but they also need to get one of their top weapons involved at times in the passing game to keep the Packers defense honest for four quarters.