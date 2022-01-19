Ranking the Most Important Matchups for Bills vs. Chiefs in Divisional Playoffs

0 of 3

Boston Globe/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will see a familiar face in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs is a rematch from their Sunday Night Football win in Week 5.

In that matchup, the Bills won 38-20 to gain a bit of vengeance following their AFC title game loss to Kansas City last season.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are among the best young quarterbacks in the game, and Sunday's game is likely to be the latest in a long line of contests between these two franchises.

But the winner is going to come down to more than just Allen vs. Mahomes. There are key matchups all over the field that will determine the outcome.

Here are the three biggest ones ranked in order of the impact they will have on Buffalo's hopes of progressing.