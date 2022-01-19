3 Biggest Free-Agent Decisions for New Bears GM and Coach in 2022 Offseason

0 of 3

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are officially leaving the Matt Nagy-Ryan Pace era behind and embarking on a new period in franchise history.

Pace's run as general manager included just one winning season since 2015, which was also Nagy's debut campaign with the Bears in 2018. Since then, it's been an offering of multiple years of mediocrity, with just one playoff appearance that resulted in an exit in the Wild Card Round.

The new general manager and head coach will walk into a position where tough decisions need to be made.

There are pieces in place that can help turn the franchise around: Justin Fields could be the answer at quarterback, and the defense still has some elite talent.

One of the first things the new head coach and GM must do is take a look at the current batch of impending free agents and decide who should stay and who should go.

Here are three of the biggest decisions they will be making.