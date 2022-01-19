3 Most Important Matchups for Packers in Divisional Playoffs vs. 49ers

0 of 3

John Fisher/Getty Images

After getting to sit out Super Wildcard Weekend as the NFC's No. 1 seed, the Green Bay Packers' quest to win Super Bowl LVI starts at home with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

It isn't the easiest matchup the Packers could have drawn. The Niners finished the season strong and continued to show they have what it takes to succeed in the postseason. Their 23-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys wasn't perfect, but it highlighted their strengths.

The Packers are still expected to advance. They enter the playoff matchup as a six-point favorite, per NFL DraftKings Sportsbook.

Much like styles make fights, matchups make a football game. If the Packers are going to get their postseason off to a good start, here are the three they need to win.