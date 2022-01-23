Popular WWE Stars Who Could Get Released This Year

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Over the last year, WWE has released over 100 talented Superstars from its roster. From unproven athletes who were never given the time to shine to former WrestleMania performers with plenty left in the tank, wrestling fans sat back in shock as popular names found themselves unemployed.

While it's terrible to see someone get released, the current landscape has never been more favorable to performers and there are ample opportunities for talented figures to find a new job.

Here are the names who could find themselves on the wrong end of another round of WWE cuts.

Nikki A.S.H.

As a member of Sanity, Nikki Cross was one of the most enjoyable characters in the history of NXT. Once she made it to the main roster, her teaming up with Alexa Bliss and their feud, followed by Money in the Bank and championship wins were all promising steps.

The problem for the 32-year-old is that WWE Creative can't get out of its own way and has ruined every bit of momentum she created. The perfect example of the company's ineptitude is how it handled Nikki A.S.H.

The superhero character was crafted by Cross and brought to life on WWE television by her. At first, her enthusiasm and excitement made the silly costume actually fit the family-friendly persona. For a fleeting moment, the company had something that could transcend wrestling.

Instead of capitalizing on this organic moment, WWE has done everything in its power to stifle any momentum created and continues to put the character in positions to fail. While the turn on Rhea Ripley was unpredictable, it leaves a clear white-meat babyface to fail as a heel before being cast aside to Main Event once again.

The Nikki A.S.H. character deserves so much more from WWE Creative.

Ricochet

One of the biggest travesties attributed to WWE Creative in recent years is the booking of Ricochet.

From an in-ring perspective, the 33-year-old could be the best all-around high flyer in the history of wrestling, but he's only on TV occasionally to be an enhancement talent.

Instead of being the real-life superhero who younger fans could get behind, he is an afterthought for Vince McMahon and Co. A release from WWE would give Ricochet a chance to prove the Raw and SmackDown writers wrong.

The thought of The One and Only heading back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling to work with the likes of Will Ospreay, Hiromu Takahashi and the rest of the junior heavyweight division before moving up to the heavyweight ranks would show everyone just how great he can be when allowed to flourish.

While the All Elite Wrestling roster is already stuffed full of the top names in the business, Tony Khan could reap the benefits from the immense talent Ricochet possesses by signing him to a lucrative deal and giving him a chance to spread his wings and fly for his company.

Cedric Alexander

Anyone who followed 205 Live since its inception in 2016 knows Cedric Alexander is one of the most decorated and talented cruiserweight champions in the recent history of the storied title.

Unfortunately, the 32-year-old has been jettisoned multiple times as part of the Hurt Business stable and relegated to main event matches, 24/7 Championship reigns and acting as a glorified jobber on Raw.

With Alexander possessing so much raw talent in the ring, coupled with the recent release from AEW of his wife, Big Swole, it may lead to the former champion asking for his own exit and betting on himself on the independent scene.

As a team, Alexander and Big Swole would be money, taking advantage of their popularity from the two top wrestling companies in the United States and parlaying that into bookings in Impact Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling and many more local territories.

