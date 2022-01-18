3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Playoff Win vs. Eagles

0 of 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions in nearly two decades. And their quest to do so got off to a strong start in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday afternoon.

As the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Buccaneers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles, who were the last team in the conference to get into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. It quickly turned into a lopsided matchup, as Tampa Bay cruised to a 31-15 victory at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs had a 31-0 lead after three quarters, dominating the majority of the game. Tampa Bay led 17-0 at halftime, then Tom Brady threw a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to widen the advantage.

If the Buccaneers hope to become the first team to capture consecutive championships since the New England Patriots (Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX), they'll need three more wins. They're set to host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

Here are three takeaways from Tampa Bay's playoff win over Philadelphia.