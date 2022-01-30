Ranking the 10 Best Moments of Men's and Women's WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Matches

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Despite WWE pulling out two big guns to win the 2022 Royal Rumble in Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar, this year's event may go down as one of the most bland sets in the gimmick's history.

Normally, it's a bigger spectacle with more surprises, feel-good moments and unpredictability. This time, the writing was on the wall and a lot of those two hours were spent killing time until the inevitable.

As bleak as that sounds, though, there were still a few moments worth praising for being fun, shocking or an example of proper booking.

Let's look back on the top 10 moments from the two Royal Rumble matches!