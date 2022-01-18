3 Takeaways from 49ers' Playoff Win vs. Cowboys

0 of 3

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Congratulations are in order for the San Francisco 49ers, which became the first wild-card team to notch a victory in the 2021-22 NFL postseason. They knocked off the Dallas Cowboys in a game that had its fair share of controversy.

The controversy stems from a bizarre final play by Dallas. Down six, with 14 seconds remaining and with no timeouts, Dak Prescott ran a quarterback draw. But he couldn't clock the ball in time to set up a Hail Mary attempt, and the game was over.

While the ending will stick in the minds (and perhaps the craw) of Cowboys fans, the 49ers faithful will remember the hard-running and the smart game-planning that left Dallas in desperation mode.

The final score was close, and Dallas had a chance to pull it out in the end. However, this was a game largely dominated by the 49ers.

Here's what we learned during San Francisco's 23-17 playoff win.