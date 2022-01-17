WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 17

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 17January 18, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on January 17.
We are officially less than two weeks away from the annual Royal Rumble premium live event, which is the same thing as a pay-per-view but takes longer to say.
This week's show saw Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch respond to their respective challengers for the WWE title and Raw Women's Championship. Lashley also took on Seth Rollins in a singles bout while The Man teamed up with Doudrop to face Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.
We also saw Randy Orton and Riddle adjust to life without the Raw tag titles around their waists following their loss last week to Alpha Academy.
Let's take a look at what happened on this week's episode of Raw.
Doudrop and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan
Raw opened with Lynch making her way out to a confusing response. The crowd looked like it was cheering for her but WWE clearly piped in some boos.
Big Time Becks talked about the Royal Rumble a bit before moving on to Doudrop. She took credit for getting Doudrop a title shot but also said she will defeat her.
Doudrop, Belair and Morgan all came out and talked some trash about the Rumble before Doudrop finally called for the ref so she could beat somebody up.
We returned to see The EST and Doudrop in the ring. Belair was unable to get her up for a suplex but managed to keep the upper hand until a shoulder tackle took her down.
Lynch tagged herself in and told Doudrop to leave before Belair dropkicked her to the mat. Morgan tagged in and went after Lynch with a flurry of quick strikes. Lynch hit the Manhandle slam but Doudrop attacked her and tagged herself in so she could get the pin instead.
Grade: C
Analysis
The promos before the match were fine and most of the bout itself looked good, but the ending was messy and completely killed the momentum of the match.
Doudrop forgot to tag herself in at first, so she had to go back to the corner and do it before coming back in to hit a splash for the pin. It was all a little awkward.
They could have spent less time talking and given them more time to work. It would have made this more enjoyable but it was still nice to see the women's division get the first 20 minutes of the show.
Kevin Owens vs. Damian Priest
Kevin Owens was out to host another episode of The Kevin Owens Show with his special guest, Seth Rollins.
They had a funny exchange where they put each other over. KO was the star of this segment as he always is in these situations. He also revealed he will be in the men's Royal Rumble match.
Damian Priest came out and trashed both of them before revealing his match with KO would begin immediately, and by that he meant after a commercial break.
KO applied a waistlock right away, but Priest was quick to counter. KO was unable to take him down with a shoulder tackle and looked like he regretted his decision before Priest steamrolled over him.
The Archer of Infamy forced Owens to take a break at ringside to escape his wrath. We returned from a break to see Priest unloading on Owens with a barrage of kicks.
KO avoided a superplex and hit a senton bomb for a near-fall. KO faked a leg injury and hit the Stunner for the pin to earn a future U.S. title shot.
Grade: B+
Analysis
Owens and Rollins always know exactly what they need to do to make any segment work. Their exchanges in recent months have been nothing short of hilarious.
The match between Priest and Owens was decent but not quite as physical as you would expect with these two competitors. The second half was much more competitive than the first. If the title was on the line, they probably would have gone harder.
If Owens were to win the U.S. title and Rollins won the Universal Championship, having them as the top two singles champions on the same brand would provide some great entertainment.