WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 17

1 of 2

Raw opened with Lynch making her way out to a confusing response. The crowd looked like it was cheering for her but WWE clearly piped in some boos.

Big Time Becks talked about the Royal Rumble a bit before moving on to Doudrop. She took credit for getting Doudrop a title shot but also said she will defeat her.

Doudrop, Belair and Morgan all came out and talked some trash about the Rumble before Doudrop finally called for the ref so she could beat somebody up.

We returned to see The EST and Doudrop in the ring. Belair was unable to get her up for a suplex but managed to keep the upper hand until a shoulder tackle took her down.

Lynch tagged herself in and told Doudrop to leave before Belair dropkicked her to the mat. Morgan tagged in and went after Lynch with a flurry of quick strikes. Lynch hit the Manhandle slam but Doudrop attacked her and tagged herself in so she could get the pin instead.

Grade: C

Analysis

The promos before the match were fine and most of the bout itself looked good, but the ending was messy and completely killed the momentum of the match.

Doudrop forgot to tag herself in at first, so she had to go back to the corner and do it before coming back in to hit a splash for the pin. It was all a little awkward.

They could have spent less time talking and given them more time to work. It would have made this more enjoyable but it was still nice to see the women's division get the first 20 minutes of the show.