Predicting the Surprise Entrants of the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Matches

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently reported that Raw commentator Corey Graves has been cleared to compete for the first time since 2012, when he was forced into retirement after suffering several concussions.

The revelation opens up the opportunity for the former NXT tag team champion to re-enter the squared circle and chase dreams that were taken from him prematurely, including an appearance in the annual 30-man over-the-top-rope extravaganza.

Graves was once considered one of the more promising NXT stars thanks to his unique look and ability to talk. The second aspect of his performance has done him well, as he has carved out a role as one of the voices of WWE over the past decade.

While it remains to be seen whether a Rumble entry would lead to a full-time return or just in-ring appearances here and there, the opportunity to jump back into the squared circle and remind fans that he was a wrestler long before he put on a headset has to be something Graves is eager to take.

How the fans react will be the bigger question. There is an entire generation of them who know him only as a commentator. How would they respond to the snarky color guy entering the fray to face off against the elite WWE Superstars?