Alexa Bliss, Cody Rhodes and 8 WWE and AEW Stars in Need of a Reboot

Credit: WWE.com

Virtually all wrestlers undergo a character change at one point or another in order to remain relevant. It's constantly happening in WWE and All Elite Wrestling, but some are in need of a reboot more than others.

That's especially apparent right now with Alexa Bliss, who recently returned to Raw in a series of pre-taped therapy segments. The hope is they will lead to WWE revamping her stale persona, but there has been little indication of that.

Although that could well prove to be the endgame with Bliss and her ongoing storyline, there are those who have shown zero signs of following through with making the appropriate changes to their character. Cody Rhodes and his bizarre booking over the last several months in AEW fall into that category.

A fresh coat of paint can do wonders for anyone on either roster, and the timing couldn't be better at the beginning of a new year. This should be when WWE and AEW evaluate everyone's current characters and determine whether an overhaul is needed.

The following eight stars could benefit big time from a fresh coat of paint as 2022 gets underway.