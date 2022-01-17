NFL Wild-Card Sunday Takeaways: Can the 49ers Continue Their Playoff Run?

1 of 6

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

You aren't going to have much luck stopping the San Francisco 49ers from smiling Sunday. In a "Super" Wild Card Weekend that had been dominated by the favorites, they pulled off an upset of the NFC East champion Cowboys in Dallas.

It was an upset powered by an old-school effort—running the ball and playing defense. Niners running back Elijah Mitchell and wide receiver Deebo Samuel combined for a whopping 168 yards and two scores on the ground on 37 carries. Defensively, San Francisco limited the NFL's most prolific regular-season offense to 307 yards of offense and 17 points.

This is only the third time this season the 49ers won a game in which San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception. But the victory may have come at a high cost.

That San Francisco's defense fared so well in the game is all the more impressive when you consider that the 49ers played much of the game with their two best defenders on the sideline. Edge-rusher Nick Bosa, who paced the team in sacks this season with 15.5, was lost in the first half after taking a nasty-looking shot to the head. He was joined on the sideline in the second half by linebacker Fred Warner (ankle), who led San Francisco in tackles by a wide margin this season with 137.

Against Dallas, the absences really didn't matter. Fellow linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair (who both have missed substantial time of their own with injuries this season), chipped in five tackles apiece in helping hold the Cowboys to just 77 yards rushing on 21 carries. Bosa or no Bosa, the San Francisco pass rush harassed Dak Prescott all game long, registering five sacks and 14 QB hits.

But Sunday's 23-17 win also came with an assist from a Dallas team that sabotaged itself all afternoon with mistakes and penalties. Next week's divisional-round matchup won't be against a self-destructive Dallas team that led the league in penalties—it's against the NFC's No. 1 seed and a Packers team that had the fourth-fewest penalty yards and tied for the league's fewest giveaways with 13.

The Packers don't hurt themselves, and they ranked 10th in both total offense and scoring offense this season. If San Francisco is going to have a legitimate shot of avenging a Week 3 loss to Green Bay and advance to the NFC title game, the team is going to need Bosa and Warner on the field.

And even then, it will take a nearly flawless effort (and a turnover-free game from Garoppolo) to knock off the Pack.