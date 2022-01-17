Don't Push Omos, Breaking Up Orton and Riddle, Lance Archer, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Now is the time when it starts to become apparent who WWE has its sights set on featuring prominently heading into WrestleMania season. Based on what we've seen in recent weeks, though, Omos should not be among that elite group.

The company's latest attempt to get a giant over as a legitimate threat to the rest of the roster is well on its way to failing. As physically impressive as Omos is, he has shown nothing in the ring or on the mic to indicate he'll have what it takes to thrive at a main event level.

Thankfully, Raw has no shortage of stars, with Randy Orton and Riddle on the verge of reentering the singles ranks. The popular tandem lost the Raw Tag Team Championships last Monday and are clearly on a collision course for WrestleMania 38.

All Elite Wrestling also shook things up on Wednesday's Dynamite with the return of Lance Archer. The Murderhawk Monster made an immediate impact by attacking AEW world champion Adam Page, though it couldn't be more obvious he's being set up to be a stepping stone once again.

This installment of Quick Takes delves into the developing Page vs. Archer feud, when RK-Bro should cement their split, Lita resurfacing on SmackDown, and more.