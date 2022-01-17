Dark-Horse Destinations for NFL's Biggest 2022 Free Agents

0 of 10

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The NFL's 2022 free-agency class promises to be a good one. With big-name players like Davante Adams, Chandler Jones, Terron Armstead and Orlando Brown scheduled to hit the open market, free agency could dramatically shift the 2022 playoff landscape.

Some free-agency fits are obvious. The Cleveland Browns, for example, need a No. 1 receiver and have the cap space needed to chase a pass-catcher like Adams.

Other potential pairings are less evident, either because teams don't have clear needs at a position, an overwhelming amount of cap space or are viewed as a prime destination for players with their choice of employment.

Here, we'll focus on the latter group. We'll examine the top 10 players in Pro Football Focus' latest free-agent rankings and pair each of them that might not jump out as an obvious landing spot. We'll dive into both why these teams are dark horses and why these hypothetical signings would still make sense.