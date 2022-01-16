Breaking Down the Latest WWE Rumors on the Road to Royal Rumble 2022

0 of 3

WWE

The impending WWE Royal Rumble means the pro wrestling rumor mill hits its highest annual peaks in mid-January and doesn't let up until after WrestleMania.

That output looked set to be standard fare, at least until the Day 1 event, when Brock Lesnar shockingly entered a title match and bested everyone to become Raw's top champion. Now he's feuding with Bobby Lashley while Roman Reigns turns his attention to Seth Rollins.

And that's just the chaos unfolding at the top of each program's card. Add in the unpredictable nature of the Rumble, buzz about some big-name returns and quite a bit more, and this isn't the typical rumor mill.

Here's a breakdown of some of the biggest rumors with one of the biggest events of the year fast approaching.