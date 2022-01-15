Lethal Targets Starks, WWE Teases Lita vs. Charlotte and More Friday Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

While All Elite Wrestling has quite some time before its next big event, and WWE is in full planning mode for this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event—which is apparently what WWE calls pay-per-views now.

Lita made a special appearance to hype her upcoming participation in the women's Royal Rumble match, but she ended up in a faceoff with the SmackDown women's champion before it was all said and done.

The Usos helped find new No. 1 contenders for the SmackDown tag titles by holding a Fatal 4-Way that was won by The Viking Raiders.

Over on Rampage, Ricky Starks found himself in Jay Lethal's crosshairs, while The Acclaimed debuted a music video for a new diss track aimed at Sting and Darby Allin.

Let's look at what happened and what these moments could lead to in the future.