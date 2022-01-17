Bold Predictions for the NBA Season's Second Half

1 of 6

Is it really that bold to predict an in-prime two-time MVP will win the award for a third time?

The key to this prediction's rashness is in the projected margin of victory; I think Giannis Antetokounmpo has a chance to absolutely crush the field, possibly collecting MVP No. 3 in unanimous fashion.

With Nikola Jokic leading the league in just about every catch-all metric imaginable, Stephen Curry piloting the Golden State Warriors back to title contention and Kevin Durant filling it up for a high-profile Brooklyn Nets squad, the competition is fierce.

That's not a setup for someone to dominate the field, and as it stands now, Antetokounmpo is still only third behind Curry and Durant as the betting favorite. To win going away, he'll have to demonstrably outplay both of those guys (former winners themselves) and get his Milwaukee Bucks into unchallenged top-seed territory.

The remaining schedule makes this prediction seem even more ridiculous. Milwaukee has played the NBA's easiest slate to date, which means it's going to run the gauntlet in the second half. Nobody's schedule will be more difficult.

If you take the optimist's point of view, a necessity in the bold prediction game, that just means Giannis and the Bucks have a chance to assert their dominance against the best...and that's exactly how you engineer an MVP blowout.

Antetokounmpo is also showing signs of growth, which seems unfair. His assist and free-throw rates have never been higher, an indicator that he's using more guile and intelligence than ever before. The game is slowing down.

His defensive value is also greater than it's been in the past because Antetokounmpo is playing a ton of center for the first time in his career, and the Bucks are destroying everything in their path in those lineups.

At the moment, Milwaukee is closer to losing home-court advantage in the first round than it is to winning the East's top seed. And a trio of dynamite MVP candidates won't just let Giannis bolt off with the MVP hardware. He and his team face a seemingly impossible uphill climb.

Seemingly.