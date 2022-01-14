AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 14

1 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The feud between stables kicked off the show this week when Cole and Beretta squared off in singles competition.

Beretta got the upper hand with some chest chops in the corner. Cole tried to reverse the momentum but Beretta hit him with a northern lights suplex.

Cole eventually found a way to gain control and began to slow the pace down. He tried to hit Panama Sunrise off the apron, but Beretta countered with a back body drop to save himself.

We returned right as Beretta began to make his comeback with a big German suplex and a beautiful tornado DDT for a two-count.

Cole hit a backstabber out of nowhere to give himself a little breathing room. He hit a Canadian destroyer for a close two-count. Beretta hit Strong Zero but he couldn't get the pin either.

Everything broke down at ringside as both groups started brawling. Cole finished off Beretta with a running knee to the back of the head for the pin.

Grade: B

Analysis

Ever since Beretta returned from his injury, it feels like there has been a fire lit underneath him that is driving him to be more aggressive and more flashy with his moves.

Of all the different singles matches AEW could have made with this feud, this might be the one that would be guaranteed to produce the best results. Their styles mesh with each other perfectly.

The first half had a couple of missteps, but the majority of the match looked great. While it made sense for the ongoing storyline, it would have been cool to see these guys fight without everyone else at ringside.