AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 14

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 14January 15, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on January 14.
The feud between The Superkliq and Best Friends continued this week when Trent stepped in the ring with the de facto leader in Kenny Omega's absence, Adam Cole.
The tag titles were up for grabs when new champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defended them against the team of Alex Reynolds and John Silver.
The women's division saw action in a trios match with Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose taking on Kris Statlander, Red Velvet and Leyla Hirsch.
We also saw Shawn Spears take on Andrew Everett. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.
Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta
The feud between stables kicked off the show this week when Cole and Beretta squared off in singles competition.
Beretta got the upper hand with some chest chops in the corner. Cole tried to reverse the momentum but Beretta hit him with a northern lights suplex.
Cole eventually found a way to gain control and began to slow the pace down. He tried to hit Panama Sunrise off the apron, but Beretta countered with a back body drop to save himself.
We returned right as Beretta began to make his comeback with a big German suplex and a beautiful tornado DDT for a two-count.
Cole hit a backstabber out of nowhere to give himself a little breathing room. He hit a Canadian destroyer for a close two-count. Beretta hit Strong Zero but he couldn't get the pin either.
Everything broke down at ringside as both groups started brawling. Cole finished off Beretta with a running knee to the back of the head for the pin.
Grade: B
Analysis
Ever since Beretta returned from his injury, it feels like there has been a fire lit underneath him that is driving him to be more aggressive and more flashy with his moves.
Of all the different singles matches AEW could have made with this feud, this might be the one that would be guaranteed to produce the best results. Their styles mesh with each other perfectly.
The first half had a couple of missteps, but the majority of the match looked great. While it made sense for the ongoing storyline, it would have been cool to see these guys fight without everyone else at ringside.
Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett
Spears faced Everett in his AEW debut and defeated him in under a minute to get the easiest win of his career.
Grade: D
Analysis
Squash matches are fine to build up a new star, but Spears is a veteran. He should be beating somebody with more credibility, especially since he immediately challenged CM Punk after it was over.
Statlander, Hirsch and Red Velvet vs. Ford, Rose and Bunny
Rose dominated for her team early on, but she and Hirsch tagged out to The Bunny and Statlander to reset the match.
Statlander tagged in Velvet for a quick double-team to score a two-count. The babyfaces kept The Bunny isolated with quick tags.
Statlander and Hirsch had a miscommunication, so Velvet tagged herself in and got run over by Rose right away. We returned from a break to see Rose chokeslam Velvet for a two-count.
Ford and Statlander tagged in at the same time and started going at it. The alien hit a facebuster for a near-fall before she locked Ford in the spider crab submission. Vickie distracted the ref while Rose broke up the hold.
The Bunny tagged in but Statlander hit the blue thunder bomb to keep control. Hirsch tagged herself in and argued with Statlander until The Bunny rolled her up for the pin.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This was a solid match but there was a little too much going on at times. The pacing felt off at certain points, especially during the transitions in and out of the commercial break.
The tease of Hirsch possibly turning heel opens up some interesting possibilities. If she was paired up with Team Taz, she could be a force to be reckoned with.
The Bunny getting the pin for her team was surprising as she is arguably the least successful member of her trio when it comes to wins and losses.