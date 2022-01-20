WWE and AEW's Most Likely Breakout Stars for 2022

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Every year, new wrestlers emerge via big performances and smart booking.

The new year has only just started, yet certain names already appear to be favorites to break out. Whether it's because of big displays being rewarded or stories about to get paid off, WWE and All Elite Wrestling have a number of top wrestlers ready to shine.

Young stars such as Wardlow, Austin Theory and Dante Martin are just waiting for the right moment, and each performance hints at more to come.

The women's divisions have been building key figures, but they haven't gotten that big win just yet. Liv Morgan and Tay Conti are at the edge of breaking through, though.

There is so much talent in both companies, and it is only a matter of time before they make their mark. Even the first few weeks of wrestling in 2022 indicate it's happening soon.