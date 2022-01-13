Winners and Losers of New York Knicks' Trade for Atlanta Hawks' Cam Reddish

1 of 6

Hakim Wright Sr./Associated Press

Reddish joins a .500 Knicks team that absolutely needs a player with his particular skill set as a scorer. It was clear that Reddish's impact with the Hawks was not going to be significant—not only this season but going forward.

They established their core when they offered extensions to All-Star Trae Young, budding star John Collins and Kevin Huerter, who can play well both as a starter and as a key reserve.

Reddish gets a fresh start with the Knicks, who will offer him ample opportunities to play his way into a more meaningful role, or at least better position himself to attract suitors in the summer of 2023 when he hits restricted free agency.

Prior to the trade, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan discussed the challenges this season of getting Reddish the kind of playing time that the 22-year-old was seeking.

"It's really hard. It's really hard," McMillan told Bleacher Report. "We are a team that went from last year developing to this year competing. And it's tough to develop while you are competing. I was told a long time ago by [former Temple head coach] John Chaney, when you're developing, you're losing. You do want to develop but … it's really difficult to do that when the expectations have changed for the organization."

Atlanta's run toward the Eastern Conference Finals pushed up the Hawks' title-contention timeline, resulting in them going into this season leaning more on the guys who helped carry them to unexpected heights a year ago.

And while Reddish showed flashes of being a difference-maker in the playoffs, he was not a player they went into this season counting on to be a major contributor.