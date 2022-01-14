B/R NBA Power Rankings: Can Anyone Catch Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns?

0 of 30

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

As the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets have all entered mini-slides down the standings, the Phoenix Suns have seized the league's best record with steady, balanced performances on seemingly every night.

But even the Suns' ascension to the top of the West didn't make them an easy call for the top spot here. The Warriors and Jazz still have better point differentials, and the up-and-coming Memphis Grizzlies have been hotter than anyone over the last several weeks.

As we enter the heart of the 2021-22 campaign, those teams and others have separated themselves from the pack. Now, they're measuring themselves against each other. And over the last couple weeks, Phoenix is measuring up as well as anyone.