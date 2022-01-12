AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 12January 13, 2022
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 12
MJF once again ducked and dodged a match with CM Punk, dispatching his muscle, Wardlow, to battle the future Hall of Famer in the blockbuster main event of Wednesday' AEW Dynamite.
The clash of the monstrous phenom and grizzled vet headlined a broadcast that also prominently featured young stars with blindingly bright futures like Daniel Garcia, Powerhouse Hobbs and Dante Martin, as well as the latest in the intensely personal rivalry between Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb.
What went down Wednesday on TBS and how will it affect the company as it continued its match toward AEW Revolution on March 6?
The answers lie within this recap of the January 12 episode of the AEW flagship.
Match Card
- CM Punk vs. Wardlow
- Interim TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia
- Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
- Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (with Taz)
Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish Kicked Off Dynamite
Adam Cole kicked off the show, hitting the ring alongside Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. Before they could say much of anything, the Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler interrupted. Matt and Nick Jackson reminded Cole and Co. that AEW is their company and they are focused on regaining the tag titles.
O'Reilly revealed that he and Fish have the same goal.
Suddenly, Best Friends' Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent and Wheeler Yuta hit the ring. A brawl between the babyfaces and heels erupted. Kris Statlander confronted Cole, only to be taken out by womens' champion Britt Baker.
The heels stood tall to close out the segment.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was an interesting start to the show, if only because Dynamite rarely begins with a promo segment.
Beyond that, it accomplished what it set out: it continued to plant seeds of dissension within the heel ranks while furthering the feud with Best Friends and introducing Baker and Statlander into the fray.
Hopefully, this leads to a kickass multi-person tag match because it would certainly have the potential to go down as a Match of the Year candidate if given the time. A pay-per-view setting, like Revolution, would be appropriate.
CM Punk vs. Wardlow
His feud with MJF intensifying with every week, CM Punk found himself confronted with one of the biggest tests of his AEW run in Wardlow.
The monstrous big man controlled the match, overpowering and punishing Punk with his unbridled strength and fury. The beating continued through the break and after, with a barrage of powerbombs leaving Punk incapacitated and unable to defend himself.
Just when Wardlow delivered five powerbombs and looked to score the win, MJF hopped on the apron and demanded his muscle continue the punishment. Two more followed, leaving Punk in a heap on the apron, nursing considerable damage to his back and rib area.
Doing his job, as MJF put it, Wardlow then powerbombed Punk through the timekeeper’s table. Punk just narrowly recovered and made it back into the ring before Aubrey Edwards’ count of 10.
Again distracted by MJF, Wardlow fell victim to the inside cradle as Punk scored the win from out of nowhere.
After the match, Wardlow teased splitting with MJF, who berated him after the bell, but cooler heads prevailed. For now.
Result
Punk defeated Wardlow
Grade
A
Analysis
By no means does the grade suggest this was a great match. What it was, though, was an expert bit of storytelling with a nod to the past.
Punk taking the beating, including the powerbomb through the table, before rolling his larger opponent up for the win was an ode to the Survivor Series 1995 main event in which Bret Hart used Diesel’s aggression against him en route to a come-from-behind victory.
The longest-reaching takeaway was the continued dissension between Wardlow and MJF. We saw it on full display here, where MJF’s ego got in the way and cost Wardlow what would have been the biggest victory of his career. The heightened tension after the bell only furthered the story and set up the inevitable moment in which Wardlow explodes into the atmosphere of AEW stardom by laying out his loudmouthed charge.
Fantastic storytelling, and a tease of things to come, helped elevate this and earn it the grade it received.
Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
A more focused, aggressive Dante Martin started fast and furiously against Powerhouse Hobbs Wednesday night but the big, blue-chip athlete seized control of the match by using a power advantage not unlike that of Wardlow in the match prior.
The Team Taz big man controlled throughout the commercial, with a little assistance by Ricky Starks at ringside.
Martin fought his way back into the match in time for Starks to get involved again. This brought out Jay Lethal, who pulled the FTW champion from the ring apron. Martin took advantage of the distraction, delivered the Nosedive and scored the win.
Result
Martin defeated Hobbs
Grade
B
Analysis
It was a bit odd to see a second straight match end with the babyface narrowly scoring the win based on a distraction, but this was still a fun match that highlighted two men who are very much foundations of AEW’s future.
The introduction of Lethal is interesting in that it gives Starks another challenger to the FTW title but also provides Martin an ally in his war with Team Taz.
Speaking of which, where has Lio Rush been?
Hangman Page Speaks on His Next Challenger
Backstage, a confrontation between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston left with Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager excusing themself and Le Champion teasing that he would kick Mad King’s ass if he made an appearance during Sammy Guevara’s Interim TNT Championship defense against Daniel Garcia.
In the arena, an enraged MJF revealed that next week, CM Punk will battle…Shawn Spears.
AEW world champion “Hangman” Adam Page hit the ring and after putting over the 90 minutes of action against Bryan Danielson over two matches, revealed that it is a new year and with win-loss records reset, he is looking for a new challenger.
Dan Lambert appeared and cut a scathing promo on Page calling himself a cowboy in relation to other cowboys in wrestling. Lance Archer returned, stalking the ring and teasing a beatdown on Lambert, only to turn on Page. He ultimately delivered the Blackout, driving Page in to a chair to close things out.
Grade
B
Analysis
Archer has long been one of the most underutilized stars in the company so it was nice to see him come back and be utilized in such a high-profile situation. The question is whether AEW can rebuild him into a believable contender or has he lost so many title opportunities that he’s damaged goods.
Hopefully not, because he is a talented heavyweight that can serve a young champion like Page well. As an unstoppable force, completely unlike the mat wrestler that Danielson is, he would test Page’s ability to absorb a punishing attack and retain.
Their match may not be as aesthetically pleasing as the last two title defenses, but it could still be a fun series of brawls.
As for Jericho vs. Kingston, that particular feud would pit two celebrated veteran competitors against each other, a scenario heels like Daniel Garcia and 2.0 can exploit to their advantage. Where Santana, Ortiz and Hager ultimately stand is the question.
Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
Serena Deeb attacked Hikaru Shida from behind, wiping her left knee out from underneath her. A vicious, focused attack on the limb continued into the ring, where she pummeled it. Eventually, referee Paul Thomas called for the bell, protecting Shida’s well-being in the face of a ruthless assault by her foe.
After the match, Deeb further attacked Shida with a kendo stick until referees and trainers hit the ring to chase her off.
Result
Deeb defeated Shida by referee stoppage
Grade
B
Analysis
Deeb looked like an absolute killer here, obliterating her rival and showing an intensity and ruthlessness we have not seen from her to this point.
She has been extraordinary since turning heel and beginning this program with the former AEW women’s champion and tonight, the journey culminated in a red-hot angle that elevates her heeldom and sets the stage for one last war between the two at some point down the road.
Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Hardy
North Carolina’s own Matt Hardy, seconded by Private Party’s Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy, battled former AEW tag team champion Penta El Zero Miedo.
A back-and-forth match, controlled by Hardy during the commercial before an exchange of near-falls brought the match closer. Penta eventually downed the future Hall of Famer with Fear Factor for the hard-fought victory.
After the match, he sent a message to Malakai Black, vowing to show him some respect. When the arena darked and Black arrived, the Varsity Blondes hit the ring, seeking revenge. A three-on-one beating ensued until Julia Hart implored her team to stop.
The arena darkened again and when the lights came back on, Brody King made his AEW debut. The big man destroyed everyone before standing alongside Black.
Result
Penta defeated Hardy
Grade
B
Analysis
The arrival of King is one that has been speculated upon and expected for weeks but that did not hurt its impact. The big man was impressive as he bumped around three different wrestlers at once. Suddenly, The House of Black has its largest, most dangerous member, making Malakai Black that much more dangerous.
The pace AEW has taken with the Black character, steadily building him into the greatest threat with every appearance, is greatly appreciated and different from some of the other massive signings.
It was interesting to see Hardy relegated to a background player. Here, in his hometown, he not only lost but was dismissed from the ring while a hotter angle with more prominent stars unfolded seconds later. Expect his usage to change as March approaches and his brother Jeff becomes free to sign with whichever company he chooses.
The Acclaimed vs. Bear Country
The Acclaimed hit the ring next, with Max Caster rapping a promo on Sting and Darby Allin before he and Anthony Bowens battled Bear Country.
The competitive match concluded with Bowens and Caster scoring the win. As they backed up the ramp, the arena darkened and Sting and Darby Allin appeared, they beat down the young stars, ending with a Scorpion Death Drop.
Result
The Acclaimed defeated Bear Country
Grade
C+
Analysis
The match was fine for what it was, with no real stakes considering the fact that Bear Country has not been presented as the threat in the tag division that The Acclaimed has been. We knew Bowens and Caster were winning and there’s nothing wrong with that at all, especially since they are being built for a match with Sting and Allin.
Said match will take place next week, we learned shortly thereafter, and will go a long way in helping to legitimize the brash, young, arrogant heels. They are highly unlikely to deal the unbeaten team their first loss, but working with Sting and Allin will do more for them than beating Bear Country, The Varsity Blondes, the Gunn Club or any of the other teams outside of the immediate contenders ever could.
Interim TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia
If he wished to retain his Interim TNT Championship, Sammy Guevara would have to prove he could hang with one of the brightest young stars in the industry, Daniel Garcia, a wrestler with the ability to stretch and tap out any opponent.
He sure tried in a high-intensity match in which he nearly captured the title from The Spanish God.
Late in the match, 2.0’s Matt Martel and Jeff Parker arrived, attacking Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho at ringside. Guevara overcame the distraction, wiped out the invaders and finished Garcia off with the Go To Hell for the successful title defense.
After the match, Jericho and Kingston cleared the heels before engaging in another tense showdown to close out the show.
Result
Guevara defeated Garcia to retain
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a hell of a match to close out the night, a fantastic display of two young stars. Guevara and Garcia showcased their strengths and proved they can work their kind of match in the high-profile main event spot and send fans home satisfied. That is a hell of a trait this early in their careers and bodes well for their futures.
The feud between Kingston, Jericho, 2.0 and Garcia has been solid thus far and building to what is sure to be a fun, hellish brawl between all the competitors only enhances things. What AEW must focus on now is building the heels into genuine threats fans believe can beat the babyfaces.
Especially since it has now been established that Jericho and Kingston cannot get along.