AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 12

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

His feud with MJF intensifying with every week, CM Punk found himself confronted with one of the biggest tests of his AEW run in Wardlow.

The monstrous big man controlled the match, overpowering and punishing Punk with his unbridled strength and fury. The beating continued through the break and after, with a barrage of powerbombs leaving Punk incapacitated and unable to defend himself.

Just when Wardlow delivered five powerbombs and looked to score the win, MJF hopped on the apron and demanded his muscle continue the punishment. Two more followed, leaving Punk in a heap on the apron, nursing considerable damage to his back and rib area.

Doing his job, as MJF put it, Wardlow then powerbombed Punk through the timekeeper’s table. Punk just narrowly recovered and made it back into the ring before Aubrey Edwards’ count of 10.

Again distracted by MJF, Wardlow fell victim to the inside cradle as Punk scored the win from out of nowhere.

After the match, Wardlow teased splitting with MJF, who berated him after the bell, but cooler heads prevailed. For now.

Result

Punk defeated Wardlow

Grade

A

Analysis

By no means does the grade suggest this was a great match. What it was, though, was an expert bit of storytelling with a nod to the past.

Punk taking the beating, including the powerbomb through the table, before rolling his larger opponent up for the win was an ode to the Survivor Series 1995 main event in which Bret Hart used Diesel’s aggression against him en route to a come-from-behind victory.

The longest-reaching takeaway was the continued dissension between Wardlow and MJF. We saw it on full display here, where MJF’s ego got in the way and cost Wardlow what would have been the biggest victory of his career. The heightened tension after the bell only furthered the story and set up the inevitable moment in which Wardlow explodes into the atmosphere of AEW stardom by laying out his loudmouthed charge.

Fantastic storytelling, and a tease of things to come, helped elevate this and earn it the grade it received.