3 Biggest Matchups for Raiders in Wild Card Game vs. Bengals

David Becker/Associated Press

Las Vegas needs to contain Ja'Marr Chase to have a chance of winning in Cincinnati.

The 21-year-old produced 391 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his last two full appearances in Weeks 16 and 17. He made a brief appearance in the Week 18 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Chase and Joe Burrow hit their stride when the AFC North winner needed it most, and the rookie wide receiver should carry a ton of confidence into Saturday's game.

The 2021 first-round pick did not do much against the Raiders in Week 11, though. He had three catches on six targets for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Chase's production was cut because Joe Mixon had so much success in the ground game, running for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals' No. 1 wide receiver has the potential to put up high totals to create separation early on in the contest. Cincinnati could use an early score or two to ease whatever playoff nerves its core of young players may have.

The Raiders need to contain Chase's production to slow down the connection between him and Burrow. That starts with limiting his output in the first quarter.

An early long pass hookup between Burrow and Chase could put the Raiders at a disadvantage and would also get the home crowd more involved.

The Raiders need to slow down Chase to potentially force some stops, make the crowd a non-factor and set up Derek Carr for a scoring drive or two to put all the pressure on the home side.