Lakers' Biggest Needs at 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

The first half of the 2021-22 NBA season hasn't gone according to plan for the Los Angeles Lakers, which means...well, maybe less than you think.

It doesn't preclude this club from reaching even its greatest ambitions. There are flaws to correct, of course, but there's a trade season and multiple months of the actual campaign still to get all their ducks in a row.

Oh, yeah, and they also still have both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which is as good a reason as any to keep hope alive.

The front office clearly needs to upgrade this roster, though, and the following three areas loom as obvious focal points.