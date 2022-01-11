Doudrop and Alpha Academy's Big Night, Alexa Bliss Returns, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

For its January 10 edition, WWE Raw stepped up the Royal Rumble hype in a night of surprises and big moments.

Doudrop seemed poised to take the fall in a Triple Threat match with Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan. Instead, she earned an opportunity to face Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29.

Alpha Academy pulled off a shocking upset as well, when they dethroned Randy Orton and Riddle. Chad Gable and Otis look to be finally at the top of the mountain as a tag team, but can it last?

Big E was defeated by Seth Rollins, continuing a losing streak certainly not befitting of a former WWE champion. The Power of Positivity must find a way to rebound quickly.

Nikki A.S.H. was supposed to be finding her voice and story as a young woman trying to become a superhero. However, it seems like she will be going dark after turning on Rhea Ripley for abandoning her.

Alexa Bliss made a strange but interesting return to Raw in a therapy session. It is hard to say if that can help her, but WWE must assist her in finding a character that can last.

Raw surprised in many ways with one of its most complete episodes in months, and it left a treasure trove of fallout for the immediate future.