    Steelers Fans Donate to Raiders K Daniel Carlson's Charities After GW FG vs. LAC

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2022

    Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    David Becker/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers fans were gnawing their fingernails off on Sunday night as the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders headed into overtime. The stakes couldn't be higher—if one of those teams won, the Steelers were headed to the playoffs. If they tied, however, the Steelers were out. 

    So when Daniel Carlson hit the game-winning field goal for the Raiders as time expired, the celebration stretched from the Sin City to the Steel City. 

    And Steelers fans kept it going into Monday, donating to charities Carlson has been involved in over the years:

    The Raiders and Steelers have long been rivals, dating back to some legendary matchups in the 1970s. But at least for one night, the two fan bases were united in their playoff-bound joy.

