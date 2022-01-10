NFL Playoff Odds 2022: AFC, NFC Postseason Picture and Wild-Card Predictions

1 of 2

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

5. Las Vegas Raiders at 4. Cincinnati Bengals

Saturday, January 15 (4:30 p.m. ET)

Coming off of a clutch, playoff-cementing 35-32 overtime win over the Chargers, momentum is surely with Las Vegas. Unfortunately, that was just the second time the Raiders scored 23-plus in a game since Week 7.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, has dropped 30-plus in their last two matches (with starters active)—dropping 41 against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 and 34 against the Chiefs in Week 17.

The last time Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins donned their helmets, they handled their business and celebrated an AFC North title with cigars. The Raiders showed scoring potential, but a shaky defense means the high-powered Bengals shouldn't have any trouble scorching past the 6.0 points they're favored by.

Prediction: Cincinnati 35, Las Vegas 24

6. New England Patriots at 3. Buffalo Bills

Saturday, January 15 (8:15 p.m. ET)

You never count out Bill Belichick and the Patriots, this 10-7 season—with a rookie quarterback and low hopes—has proven that. But the Bills are AFC East champs for a reason and they're coming into wild-card weekend with wind in their sails (and reasonably favored by 4.5 points).

While New England has lost three of their past four games, Buffalo is on a four-game winning streak (including a 33-21 win over the Patriots).

New England was able to win the teams' first matchup, but it's hard to draw upon a 14-10 contest in a unique, snowy armageddon. The Patriots face an uphill battle this weekend and that's not even considering the potential absence of star rookie defensive lineman, Christian Barmore, who injured his knee in Week 18.

Prediction: Buffalo 24, New England 17

7. Pittsburgh Steelers at 2. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, January 16 (8:15 p.m. ET)

The Chiefs are 9-1-0 since Week 7 and, with a long-awaited offensive turnaround, are averaging 35.4 points over their last five games.

The Steelers are 5-4-1 since Week 7 and just clawed past a Tyler Huntley-led Baltimore Ravens 16-13 to give themselves a chance at the playoffs.

Pittsburgh managed to get in—thanks to the Colts loss and Raiders win—and a rematch with Kansas City awaits them. In their last matchup, the Chiefs won 36-10. This could be closer (out of respect for Mike Tomlin), but Kansas City is favored by 13 and even that feels low.

Prediction: Kansas City 31, Pittsburgh 14