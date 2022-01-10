The 5 Most Controversial Moments in WWE Royal Rumble History

3 of 5

When an audience clearly and passionately tells you what it wants and you fail to deliver on it, negative reactions are to be expected.

Case in point: the 2014 and 2015 Rumble matches.

Batista made what had previously been a much-anticipated return to WWE after stepping away from the company in 2010 and entered the Rumble. Unfortunately, The Animal ran into the buzzsaw that was The Yes! Movement and was resoundingly booed out of the arena when he eliminated Roman Reigns to win the 2014 match.

Why? Because Daniel Bryan was not entered in the match. He had momentum on his side and was clearly the most popular star in the company, but The Animal became the focal point for frustrated fans, ruining what should have been a triumphant moment for him.

Fast-forward a year and the debacle in Philadelphia.

Roman Reigns was the heir apparent and a predictable choice to win the men's Rumble match, even with Bryan entered. When Reigns dumped Big Show and Rusev to win, the reaction was deafening; but for all the wrong reasons.

Even a surprise appearance from The Rock could not silence the disdain for the outcome of the match and both he and Reigns were made to look like fools, celebrating in front of a crowd that wanted nothing to do with them.

Those two years reflected an audience fed up with the stubbornness of management and its constant need to force-feed stars and situations on them, rather than letting them have input as to who succeeds when and where.