WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 10

The Raw Tag Team Championships were on the line this week after last week saw Otis and Chad Gable defeat Riddle and Randy Orton in a non-title contest.

Riddle and Gable started for their teams with a nice exchange of technical maneuvers. They used mostly holds and takedowns until Gable hit a cheap shot to the face.

Riddle responded with some kicks that sent his opponent to the floor to recover. The Bro followed him with a kick from the apron and a twisting springboard senton to the floor.

We returned to see Riddle trying to make the tag to Orton only to be kept back by Gable and Otis. The Dozer tagged in and started using his power to punish the former MMA fighter.

The Viper and Gable got the tag at the same time. Orton went on a rampage against both opponents and hit some of his big signature moves on Gable.

Otis made a blind tag and hit Orton with his trademark slam for the pin and the win. Alpha Academy have won the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Grade: B+

Analysis

This was a fun match with a good pace and some solid wrestling from all four competitors. The pop Orton got when he tagged in was huge and it seemed to get him pumped up as he hit Gable with a few power moves.

It's great to see Otis finally getting a real push again after his singles push was cut short. Him winning and then losing the Money in the Bank briefcase seemed like a death sentence, but he has made a great comeback with this new tag team.

Gable, as always, remains one of the most consistent workers in the industry. He deserves this moment of triumph.