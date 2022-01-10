WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 10

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 10January 11, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on January 10.
The Royal Rumble is fast approaching on January 29 but WWE has already set up quite a bit for the pay-per-view.
On the Raw side of things, The Miz and Maryse will take on Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag match, and Bobby Lashley will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.
This week's episode of Raw continued to build up those storylines while also setting up for a few other potential additions to the card.
Monday's show featured a triple threat match to determine the No. 1 contender to Becky Lynch's Raw women's Championship with Bianca Belair, Doudrop and Liv Morgan.
We also saw RK-Bro defend the Raw tag titles against Alpha Academy, and Alexa Bliss began her journey back to Raw. Let's look at everything that happened on Monday's show.
Opening Segment
Raw opened with Lesnar and Paul Heyman making their way to the ring while MVP and Lashley were shown watching from the back.
Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin walked up and Lashley told them there was no Hurt Business. They left looking dejected. Back in the ring, The Beast looked excited to be back in Philly. His smile was wiped away by Lashley's music.
The two powerhouses had a tense exchange that included some jokes from Lesnar and some threats from Lashley. The Beast called The All Mighty a Brock Lesnar wannabe before leaving the ring.
Alexander and Benjamin tried to ambush Lashley but he took them out with ease.
Grade: B
Analysis
The exchange between Lashley and Lesnar was simple, but it worked perfectly. Lesnar's sense of humor shined in this segment and the post-match attack helped make Lashley look like a real threat.
WWE has to fill two more weeks before the Royal Rumble PPV, so it's good that this storyline isn't being rushed. Having the two competitors wait until the PPV to make their first contact might be the best decision.
RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy (Raw Tag Titles)
The Raw Tag Team Championships were on the line this week after last week saw Otis and Chad Gable defeat Riddle and Randy Orton in a non-title contest.
Riddle and Gable started for their teams with a nice exchange of technical maneuvers. They used mostly holds and takedowns until Gable hit a cheap shot to the face.
Riddle responded with some kicks that sent his opponent to the floor to recover. The Bro followed him with a kick from the apron and a twisting springboard senton to the floor.
We returned to see Riddle trying to make the tag to Orton only to be kept back by Gable and Otis. The Dozer tagged in and started using his power to punish the former MMA fighter.
The Viper and Gable got the tag at the same time. Orton went on a rampage against both opponents and hit some of his big signature moves on Gable.
Otis made a blind tag and hit Orton with his trademark slam for the pin and the win. Alpha Academy have won the Raw Tag Team Championships.
Grade: B+
Analysis
This was a fun match with a good pace and some solid wrestling from all four competitors. The pop Orton got when he tagged in was huge and it seemed to get him pumped up as he hit Gable with a few power moves.
It's great to see Otis finally getting a real push again after his singles push was cut short. Him winning and then losing the Money in the Bank briefcase seemed like a death sentence, but he has made a great comeback with this new tag team.
Gable, as always, remains one of the most consistent workers in the industry. He deserves this moment of triumph.
Dirty Dawgs and Apollo Crews vs. Street Profits and Damian Priest
Apollo Crews and Montez Ford started for their teams in this six-man tag match. After a quick exchange, Dolph Ziggler tagged in to take over for Crews.
Damian Priest and Angelo Dawkins helped Ford clear the ring as we went to a commercial. We returned to see Crews pick up Ford for a gorilla press slam.
After Priest was superkicked off the apron, Dawkins got the hot tag and came in with offense for all three opponents. Ziggler ended up hitting the Zig-Zag for the win on Dawkins.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This match was fine if a little pointless. None of the feuds featured here were advanced by this result, so this felt like a filler segment.
With six guys and limited time, there was only so much anybody could do. Ford and Dawkins each had some cool moments, and so did Crews, but nothing else really stood out.