3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 18 Loss

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles came into Week 18 with a playoff spot already secure. They would be in the dance as the No. 6 or the No. 7 seed, and their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday had nothing to do with where Philadelphia landed.

The San Francisco 49ers ended up making the postseason, which dropped the Eagles to the No. 7 seed. This would have happened even if Philadelphia had defeated Dallas—and one could argue that the Eagles didn't put forth much of an effort.

Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts sat, as the Eagles turned to Gardner Minshew II at quarterback. Several other starters—including cornerback Darius Slay and running back Miles Sanders—also sat out Saturday's game.

The Cowboys did suit up many starters, and naturally, they pulled away with a convincing win. It was a contest that didn't mean a whole heck of a lot, but here's what we learned during Philadelphia's 51-26 loss in Week 18.