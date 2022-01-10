Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 12

0 of 3

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

Lance Stephenson's career resurgence with the Indiana Pacers has been one of the best stories to come out of the constant roster changes over the past month in the NBA.

Stephenson has played so well during his latest stint in Indiana that the Eastern Conference team is expected to keep him around for the rest of the season, per reporter Marc Stein.

The 31-year-old put up some impressive numbers in his past two games as Indiana deals with a lengthy list of absences in the backcourt. He may not produce 30 points on a nightly basis, like he did Wednesday, but he is worth a look as a fantasy basketball depth piece as long as he continues to receive playing time.

Rajon Rondo is another veteran to consider off the waiver wire. He is expected to earn a decent volume of minutes off the bench in his new role with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rondo turned in back-to-back double-digit performances for the Cavs, and he carries plenty of value in fantasy basketball circles because of his potential to do that in a few games per week.