Rob Gronkowski Earns $1M in Bucs Contract Incentives with Week 18 Performance

Rob Gronkowski Earns $1M in Bucs Contract Incentives with Week 18 PerformanceJanuary 10, 2022
Rob Gronkowski had himself a profitable Sunday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star tight end hit two separate contract incentives against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, earning himself a cool $1 million in the process:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski needs seven catches and 85 receiving yards Sunday vs. Carolina to earn a $1 million incentive. Gronkowski has a $500K incentive for 55 catches in a season and currently has 48; he’s got another $500K incentive for 650 receiving yards and currently has 565.
That extra money should soften the blow of being rejected for USAA insurance.
In all seriousness, the 32-year-old Gronkowski has remained a trusted target for Tom Brady and a key playmaker for the Bucs despite battling through a number of injuries. He finished the regular season with 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Given the recent release of Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin's season-ending ACL tear, he'll be all the more important for the team come the playoffs.