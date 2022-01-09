X

    Rob Gronkowski Earns $1M in Bucs Contract Incentives with Week 18 Performance

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2022

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Rob Gronkowski had himself a profitable Sunday. 

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star tight end hit two separate contract incentives against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, earning himself a cool $1 million in the process:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski just caught his 7th pass today, and with his receiving yardage against the Panthers as well, he reached an additional $1 million in incentives. Hit both 7 catches and over 85 yards today. $1M earned.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski needs seven catches and 85 receiving yards Sunday vs. Carolina to earn a $1 million incentive. Gronkowski has a $500K incentive for 55 catches in a season and currently has 48; he’s got another $500K incentive for 650 receiving yards and currently has 565.

    That extra money should soften the blow of being rejected for USAA insurance. 

    In all seriousness, the 32-year-old Gronkowski has remained a trusted target for Tom Brady and a key playmaker for the Bucs despite battling through a number of injuries. He finished the regular season with 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Given the recent release of Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin's season-ending ACL tear, he'll be all the more important for the team come the playoffs.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.