Rob Gronkowski Earns $1M in Bucs Contract Incentives with Week 18 Performance

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski had himself a profitable Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star tight end hit two separate contract incentives against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, earning himself a cool $1 million in the process:

That extra money should soften the blow of being rejected for USAA insurance.

In all seriousness, the 32-year-old Gronkowski has remained a trusted target for Tom Brady and a key playmaker for the Bucs despite battling through a number of injuries. He finished the regular season with 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Given the recent release of Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin's season-ending ACL tear, he'll be all the more important for the team come the playoffs.