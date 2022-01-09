NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket and Odds

2 of 3

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

AFC Playoff Bracket (as of Sunday afternoon)



Bye: Tennessee Titans

No. 7 Las Vegas Raiders at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 3 Buffalo Bills

No. 5 New England Patriots at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals



In all likelihood, this playoff bracket is going to change when Sunday is over. The Chargers and Raiders are both in the playoffs right now, but whichever team loses tonight is out of the playoffs, and the Steelers will take their spot.

If the Chargers and Raiders play to a miraculous tie, then both teams would hang on and get into the postseason. So with that being said, there's not much we can say about the matchups involving those two teams, because it stands to reason one will soon be gone.



We do know that the Patriots are going to go on the road against the red-hot Bengals. It's an enticing matchup between Joe Burrow and his excellent stable of wideouts and the defensive wizardry of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Burrow threw for 971 yards and eight touchdowns combined in Weeks 16 and 17 before sitting out the Week 18 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Can Belichick devise a scheme to slow him down and keep rookie Mac Jones from having to play from behind? It should be one of the most interesting games to watch in the first round of the playoffs.



The Titans getting a win over the Texans and securing the No. 1 seed wasn't a focal point of the Sunday slate, but it has massive implications. The bye gives the Titans another week to rest star running back Derrick Henry who hasn't played since he suffered a foot fracture in Week 8. He was an MVP candidate up until he got hurt, and will give the offense a major boost as they look to chart a path to the Super Bowl.