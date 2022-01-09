NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket and Odds

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket and OddsJanuary 10, 2022
The NFL's first ever Week 18 has lived up to the hype, with a couple of overtime thrillers and a shocking upset help settle the playoff picture. As dramatic as its been already, it could get even better with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night with a playoff spot on the line.
The early games on Sunday went along way toward shaping the playoff picture. The Tennessee Titans clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win over the Houston Texans, while the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Indianapolis Colts to help prevent the latter from making the playoffs. The Pittsburgh Steelers kept themselves in the playoff hunt and ended the Baltimore Ravens' postseason dreams with a 16-13 overtime win. Now, the Steelers need to hope the Chargers and Raiders don't somehow play to a tie in order to make the postseason.
In the afternoon slate, the San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the playoffs in dramatic fashion, coming back from down 17-0 against the Los Angeles Rams to win 27-24 in overtime. The Rams still got the NFC West title, as the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the afternoon window. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East crown with a win over the New York Jets.
We'll take a look at the postseason picture as Week 18 wraps up, as well as the latest Super Bowl odds for the playoff-bound teams. This post will be updated with the final standings and matchups following Sunday Night Football.
Postseason Standings and Super Bowl Odds
AFC
1. Tennessee Titans, 12-5 (+850, bet $100 to win $850)
2. Kansas City Chiefs, 12-5 (+450)
3. Buffalo Bills, 11-6 (+750)
4. Cincinnati Bengals, 10-7 (+1800)
5. New England Patriots 10-7 (+2000)
In the Hunt
6. Los Angeles Chargers, 9-7 (+3500)
7. Las Vegas Raiders, 9-7 (+6500)
On The Bubble
8. Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-7-1 (+8000)
NFC
1. Green Bay Packers, 13-4 (+380)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 13-4 (+800)
3. Los Angeles Rams, 12-5 (+900)
4. Dallas Cowboys, 12-5 (+1200)
5. Arizona Cardinals, 11-6 (+2500)
6. San Francisco 49ers, 10-7 (+2500)
7. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-8 (+5500)
Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings
AFC Wild Card Picture
AFC Playoff Bracket (as of Sunday afternoon)
Bye: Tennessee Titans
No. 7 Las Vegas Raiders at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs
No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 3 Buffalo Bills
No. 5 New England Patriots at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals
In all likelihood, this playoff bracket is going to change when Sunday is over. The Chargers and Raiders are both in the playoffs right now, but whichever team loses tonight is out of the playoffs, and the Steelers will take their spot.
If the Chargers and Raiders play to a miraculous tie, then both teams would hang on and get into the postseason. So with that being said, there's not much we can say about the matchups involving those two teams, because it stands to reason one will soon be gone.
We do know that the Patriots are going to go on the road against the red-hot Bengals. It's an enticing matchup between Joe Burrow and his excellent stable of wideouts and the defensive wizardry of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Burrow threw for 971 yards and eight touchdowns combined in Weeks 16 and 17 before sitting out the Week 18 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Can Belichick devise a scheme to slow him down and keep rookie Mac Jones from having to play from behind? It should be one of the most interesting games to watch in the first round of the playoffs.
The Titans getting a win over the Texans and securing the No. 1 seed wasn't a focal point of the Sunday slate, but it has massive implications. The bye gives the Titans another week to rest star running back Derrick Henry who hasn't played since he suffered a foot fracture in Week 8. He was an MVP candidate up until he got hurt, and will give the offense a major boost as they look to chart a path to the Super Bowl.
NFC Wild Card Picture
NFC Playoff Bracket
Bye: Green Bay Packers
No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys
No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams
The Philadelphia Eagles have their work cut out for them in the Wild Card. Not only were they something of a surprise addition to the playoffs—they were 5-7 after 12 weeks, then won four straight to clinch a spot—but they have to go up against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the road. The Bucs looked plenty comfortable at home in Week 18, beating the Panthers 41-17 with Brady throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Leonard Fournette might also be on track to return, adding another dangerous element to the defending champions' potent offense. Jalen Hurts and company have their work cut out for them.
The 49ers showed plenty of spirit and creativity in beating the Rams to secure a playoff date with the Dallas Cowboys. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel ran for a TD and threw for another one on a trick play. Rob Gould filled in admirably at punter. The defense held Matthew Stafford in check for much of the second half and overtime. Will it be enough against the Cowboys? It's possible, but Jimmy Garoppolo will likely have to play better. He threw two picks against the Rams. His future is in doubt, but he
If you're looking for a game with the most potential for excitement in the first round, it just might bee the Cardinals and the Rams. Not only is it a rubber match between the division rivals—they split the season series—but it's a matchup of two of the most creative offensive minds in the game: Kliff Kingsbury and Sean McVay. It should be a fun game, but could be a tougher climb for the Cardinals, as wideout DeAndre Hopkins is unlikely to return next week as he recovers from an MCL tear.