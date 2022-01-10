Quick Takes on WWE and the Forbidden Door, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, More

0 of 5

Credit: IMPACT Wrestling

One of the top takeaways from 2021 in wrestling was that AEW was able to bust down the "forbidden door" and work with as many promotions as possible to make many dream matches and moments a reality for fans. As we enter 2022, it appears WWE will be getting in on the fun just in time for the ever-exciting Royal Rumble event.

It was announced during Friday's SmackDown that among the iconic competitors set to take part in this year's women's Royal Rumble match will be none other than Mickie James, the reigning Impact Knockouts champion. Even more shocking was that Pat McAfee referred to her as such on commentary, which was unheard of prior to that point.

Even the lines of WWE's Brand Split are being blurred as Raw Superstar Seth Rollins showed up later that same night to confront Roman Reigns. All signs point to the two colliding for the Universal Championship at the Rumble, begging the question of what Rollins' future holds on the blue brand.

AEW had an equally newsworthy week as well with multiple new champions being crowned in Jade Cargill, Jurassic Express and Sammy Guevara. Although Guevara will be recognized as the interim AEW TNT champion until the return of Cody Rhodes, an argument can be made for the situation being needlessly complicated.

This installment of Quick Takes will break down all of these huge happenings and delve into how the forbidden door could further factor into the Rumble, AEW's latest acquisition, Becky Lynch's next Raw Women's Championship challenger, and more.