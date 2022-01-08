AEW Battle of the Belts Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW put what many would call the main event on first as Guevara and Rhodes squared off to determine an interim TNT champion after Cody was unable to compete.

They shook hands as a show of respect before locking up. They ran the ropes and traded takedowns before having a brief staredown.

Dustin tried to keep the pace at a level he could handle, but Guevara kept amping up his speed to get ahead of the veteran and get him off balance. He knocked Dustin out of the ring and followed him out to throw him into the barricade.

Guevara pretended to point a gun at Arn Anderson, so Double-A just flipped him off. Dustin was able to drive Guevara's knee into the steel steps to take away his speed and agility temporarily. He spiked The Spanish God with a piledriver on the floor.

We returned from a break to see Dustin hit a powerslam. Guevara countered a monkey flip and hit a big clothesline a moment later. The Spanish God hit a double springboard takedown from the top rope to the floor.

Dustin caught him in a second springboard and hit Cross Rhodes for a two-count. He hit Code Red for another near-fall as he tried to get the win again. He climbed to the top rope but Guevara pulled him off onto his shoulders and hit the GTH for a close two-count.

Fuego Del Sol set up a table at ringside but it was Dustin who ended up using it when he put Guevara through it with a Canadian Destroyer from the apron. After trading near-falls a few times, Guevara pinned Dustin to score the win.

Grade: A

Analysis

Whenever Dustin is involved, you know the match is going to be paced well and have a level of technical precision a lot of stars can't match.

Dustin's experience and Guevara's otherworldly athletic ability combined to make this a fantastic match with everything from quick sequences to high spots and everything in between.

The Canadian Destroyer spot looked awesome, Guevara's high-flying moves were great and Dustin ran this match like the ring general that he is. Fuego being involved was unnecessary but did not take away from how enjoyable this was.