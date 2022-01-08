Friday Fallout: Analyzing Stunning News, Teases on WWE SmackDown, AEW Rampage

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Last week's SmackDown was a year-in-review show for 2021, but the blue brand was back in full swing this week to make Friday the official night of wrestling once again alongside All Elite Wrestling's Rampage.

Brock Lesnar made good on his promise to show up on SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns. He had Paul Heyman by his side as he threw down a challenge for The Tribal Chief to have a title vs. title match.

We also saw WWE tease a potential Universal Championship bout between Reigns and Seth Rollins later in the show, so The Tribal Chief went from having no challengers to having two in one night.

As WWE announced some of the competitors for the women's Royal Rumble match, Mickie James was acknowledged as the current Impact Knockouts women's champion. Needless to say, this caused a firestorm on Twitter.

Over on Rampage, we found out Cody Rhodes would be unable to compete in his scheduled TNT Championship match on Saturday, and Britt Baker almost ended up fighting Jamie Hayter after a miscommunication cost them a tag team match against Ruby Soho and Riho.

Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's episodes of SmackDown and Rampage.