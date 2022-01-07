AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 7

1 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW kicked off the action with the Rampage debut of Atlas against someone with which he once shared a locker room, Cole.

They locked up and traded wristlocks and takedowns to start. They kept things technical and tried to use holds and counters before resorting to strikes.

Atlas taunted Cole a bit after escaping a headscissor submission, but Cole made him regret it with a few stiff punches. They went back and forth with several blocked kicks before coming to a stalemate.

After a short burst of offense from Atlas, Cole took control and beat him down in the middle of the ring. After a break, we returned to see Cole hit a fireman's carry neckbreaker for a two-count.

We saw a few more moves before Cole finished Atlas off with a kneebar submission. Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly joined him and were about to attack Atlas before Best Friends showed up to make the save.

Grade: B+

Analysis

Since this was taped Wednesday, we found out Atlas suffered an injury during this match a couple of days ago, so it's hard to say when we might see him again.

It's unfortunate that this happened in only his second match in AEW, but at least he put on an impressive performance to make sure we remember him while he is out of action.

Both men displayed their full range of abilities and great chemistry in this one. We saw some technical wrestling, some strikes, some high-flying moves and a few power moves. This was an all-around solid match. You can't ask for much more than that.