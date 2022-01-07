Alabama vs. Georgia: Complete Guide to the 2022 National Title Game

4 of 7

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Monday night's game will be loaded with future NFL stars, including a number of potential first-rounders.

Alabama

WR Jameson Williams: Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash predicted he'll go to the New Orleans Saints at No. 15. Williams is ninth nationally in receiving yards per game, averaging 107.6. His 1,507 receiving yards puts him fifth.

According to PFF, Williams gets 9.4 yards after each catch, and among FBS receivers, his separation rate is in the 94th percentile.

RB Brian Robinson Jr.: He had a season-best outing in the semifinal against Cincinnati, finishing with 204 yards on a 7.8 per-carry average.

Robinson backed up 2021 first-round pick Najee Harris for most of his career, but he's run for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns this year and might be getting hot at the right time. Robinson could see his name called as early as the second round, per Touchdown Alabama, and is B/R's No. 60 player in the class.

OL Evan Neal: Neal has shown versatility along the offensive line. He started his career in 2019 at guard and then moved to right tackle last season before settling in at left tackle this year. His performance has been so impressive over three campaigns that he's been in the top 10 of many recent mock drafts.

Georgia

LB Nakobe Dean: The junior leads the unit in total tackles (68), tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (6.0). He also has five pass breakups, 25 quarterback hurries and two interceptions—including a pick-six, per the school's website. Most mock drafts have Dean going in the first round, with PFF putting him as high as No. 7.

CB Derion Kendrick: The Clemson transfer had a breakout game against Michigan in the Orange Bowl, recording five tackles, one tackle for a loss and two interceptions. The performance was good enough to earn him the game's defensive MVP award.

B/R's latest rankings place Kendrick as the No. 29 overall prospect.

DE Travon Walker: He has assembled an impressive junior season, racking up 34 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. He was productive in Athens as early as his freshman season too—in 2019, he was named to the Freshman All-SEC team after accounting for 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. Walter Football predicted he'll go at the back end of the first round.