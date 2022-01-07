Predicting When Roman Reigns Will Lose WWE Universal Title in 2022

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Since John Cena was still winning championships and ruining episodes of Raw and SmackDown, there has been no Superstar more protected by WWE Creative than universal champion Roman Reigns.

Wrestling fans can be fickle, but with The Tribal Chief holding the title for almost 500 days and counting, it's obvious that the WWE Universe is ready for a change. While the champion has undoubtedly improved in the ring and on the mic, many fans are tired of seeing him on top.

The key will be choosing the right Superstar to take the title from Reigns...and when.

Many people thought the most likely successor to the Universal Championship throne would be Brock Lesnar, even as soon as the Day 1 pay-per-view. However, with The Beast Incarnate now holding the WWE title, all eyes have shifted to the possible contenders left to battle Reigns.

On SmackDown, the likes of Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Shinsuke Nakamura could all be considered worthy of the honor, but none deserves to dethrone Reigns more than the Scot.

Despite a recent injury, McIntyre has been the one Superstar whose trajectory toward the universal champion has remained unchanged. The Scottish Warrior has fought through lackluster feuds on both Raw and SmackDown, but the underlying focus has always been to eventually take down the Tribal Chief.

McIntyre helped carry WWE through the early portion of the pandemic, portraying a babyface who used toughness to get over instead of silly jokes. In addition to beating Lesnar for the world title in front of zero fans, he made the Performance Center feel special as the world struggled to adapt to new rules and changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the WWE Creative process is flawed and buried all the momentum the Scot created for himself, fans will appreciate his hard work and undeniable skills in the ring and on the mic, no matter how many feuds against Jinder Mahal and Happy Corbin the WWE Universe had to endure.

The best way to get McIntyre back into the championship scene would be to give him the honor of winning another Royal Rumble. As the victor in the 2020 men's match, it looked like the talented Superstar was set for an ascension to the top of the card as a heroic face.

While the pandemic robbed the 36-year-old of his chance to hunt down and defeat Lesnar in front of adoring fans, WWE can replicate the moment by letting him win the Battle Royal again and stalk Reigns in the months leading to WrestleMania 38.

Instead of taking on his challenger like a valiant hero, the weasel champion would work tirelessly to get out of a match against McIntyre. With The Usos doing much of the dirty work and The Tribal Chief cleaning up the mess, the road to WrestleMania would be paved with the face chasing gold.

Eventually, McIntyre would get his hands on the universal champion and finally dethrone him, ushering in a new era on the blue brand. Not only would it cement the new titleholder as a top star, but it would also add a new layer to Reigns' character as he attempts to rebuild his empire.

Vince McMahon has always been a huge fan of McIntyre, and the talented performer is ready to receive the coronation he deserves.

