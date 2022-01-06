Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on NXT Releases, Carmella and More

1 of 3

Wednesday brought with it another round of releases from NXT, this time in the form of trainers and talent scouts previously brought in by Triple H.

Laid off in the latest round of cuts were:

William Regal

Timothy Thatcher

Danny Burch

Scott Armstrong

Brian James ("Road Dogg" Jessie James)

Hideki Suzuki of Diamond Mine

Allison Danger

Dave Kapoor

Ryan Katz

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the cuts were made specifically to remove Triple H's people from power.

WWE alluded to as much in an official statement to Fightful, which read: "With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we've decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best."

Regardless of who his friends are or what direction NXT is headed, imagine thinking William Regal isn't able to benefit the company. Imagine just letting him go, free to help any other promotion scout and develop talent.

This was a guy who helped lay the foundation for NXT at its height, recognized talent like Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch and directly fueled the women's revolution that WWE would benefit from. He is an invaluable asset to whichever company is smart enough to reach out right now and make an offer.

Ditto everyone else on that list.

There is a reason NXT accomplished what it did, creating the die-hard fan-driven product that All Elite Wrestling would fine-tune and produce every Wednesday night with Dynamite.

Tearing everything down, and releasing those responsible for creating it, is a massive misstep on the part of WWE and something that will come back to bite it, no matter how much neon it tries to throw on its developmental brand.