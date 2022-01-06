Fantasy Basketball 2022: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 12

0 of 3

The Portland Trail Blazers have asked players to step up in increased scoring roles for at least the next few games.

Damian Lillard is dealing with an abdominal injury that will keep him out of the next three games at minimum, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Nassir Little has been one of the many beneficiaries in the Portland lineup as the team looks to fill the large scoring void left open by Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who has missed time with a collapsed lung.

Little has worked himself into a nice role behind Norman Powell and Anfernee Simons on the scoring chart and is a solid fantasy basketball streaming option.

He and a few other players are worth looking at in the immediate future to fill the roster vacancies left open by Lillard and Ricky Rubio, who recently tore his ACL.