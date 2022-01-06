Celtics Trade Targets with 2022 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away

1 of 3

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Five of the top six players in Boston's rotation are shooting below 33 percent from three. Three aren't even clearing 30 percent: Marcus Smart, who's posting his worst percentage in five years; Al Horford, who hasn't shot it this poorly since his first embrace of the three-point arc; and Robert Williams III, who basically doesn't look at the rim when he's outside the restricted area.

Bryn Forbes would bring some needed balance to this attack.

His three-point shot is more like a flamethrower. Since the start of 2018-19, he has buried 2.1 threes per outing at a 41.9 percent clip. And he's done that in all of just 23.1 minutes. Stretch his numbers out to a per-36-minutes scale, and it jumps to 3.3 threes a night.

There aren't many other layers to his game, but that should be fine for the Shamrocks. Even a spacing specialist could do a lot for this offense, and he shouldn't cost too much to get.