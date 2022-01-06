Reacting to Fans' Best and Worst Bold Predictions for WWE, AEW in 2022

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The start of a new year also means a fresh beginning in both of the biggest pro wrestling promotions in the world.

In WWE, January 1 is the unofficial opening of the buildup to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which in turn begins the Road to WrestleMania. In All Elite Wrestling, New Year's Day is when win-loss records are reset and everyone is on equal ground again.

We saw a lot of ups and downs for both promotions in 2021, but with a new year comes new chances to freshen up the product and attract new or lapsed fans to the shows.

This week, we asked the B/R wrestling community to share its bold predictions for AEW and WWE this year. The comments ranged from things about specific Superstars to predictions that would impact an entire company.

Let's see what you guys think will happen in 2022.