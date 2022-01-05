AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 5

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The first episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS kicked off championship week and featured the much-anticipated sequel of one of the best matches in recent memory.

"Hangman" Adam Page defended his AEW world title against Bryan Danielson, the Lucha Bros put their tag titles on the line against Jurassic Express, and the inaugural TBS champion was crowned when Ruby Soho battled Jade Cargill in a tournament final.

Who emerged from the highest-stakes matches with gold around their waists and what does it mean for AEW entering 2022?

Find out now with this recap of the January 5 broadcast.